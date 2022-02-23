Letter: Give Head Start preschoolers option of not wearing masks

Can you please tell me why Colorado has not joined the 24 other states who are suing the federal government over the requirement for Head Start preschoolers to continue to wear masks? Every other child in the valley has the choice whether they can wear a mask or not. This is complete discrimination toward our lower-income community members.

Give Head Start preschoolers the choice whether they can wear masks or not. Nothing is ever for free. Apparently when you accept federal funds, you also lose many freedoms along the way.

Brooke Smith

Edwards