Letter: Give public servants their due

During the past year, federal employees — including more than 48,000 Colorado federal employees — have dedicated themselves to keeping our country running during the global pandemic.

They’ve continued to provide essential services — delivering the mail, processing stimulus payments, tax refunds, small business loans, Social Security benefits including Medicare and Medicaid — to keep households, businesses, and the economy operating. They’ve kept us safe by fighting the COVID-19 virus, battling wildfires, protecting our food supply, and alerting Americans to dangerous weather conditions, among other critical tasks that they perform every day.

Many were on the front lines of the pandemic — like VA doctors and nurses — risking their own health to serve the American people. Countless workers were sickened by coronavirus while at work, and thousands died as a result. And while some feds could work remotely, they put in hours around the clock, often while struggling to care for their families, like so many Americans.

During Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, I hope that you will recognize these sacrifices and express thanks to these hard-working public servants.

Ted Van Hintum, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association

Buena Vista