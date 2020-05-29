Letter: Give Trump administration credit for coronavirus response

Responding to Jay Wissot’s column of May 22, we think it’s important to start with this statement from Fosters.com: “There is no indication that the Obama Administration took significant steps to replenish the supply of N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile after it was depleted from repeated crises. Calls for action came from experts at the time concerned for the country’s ability to respond to future serious pandemics. Such recommendations were, for whatever reasons, not heeded.”

So, we go onto his opinion that the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus was “botched.” Allow us to remind Wissot of not only the above but the fact that China did not notify the World Heath Organization until December 31 about the cases of an unknown illness. President Trump in no way ignored this situation.

On January 27, the Trump White House called together the Coronavirus Task Force. On January 31, in spite of the news media and the Democrats opposition, the President declared the coronavirus a public health emergency and suspended entry into the United States of Chinese nationals. The Texas Public Policy Foundation quotes Dr. Fauci, a scientist, physician, and key member of the coronavirus task force: “It was the right public health call …. if you look back early on, Chinese travelers who were infected seeded not only the United States, but countries in Europe, including Italy.”

The following is just a few of the steps the Trump Adminstration took concerning the virus, and a few dangerous and deadly suggestions offered the Democrats.

While Nancy Pelosi visited Chinatown in San Francisco on Feb. 24 and encouraged people, via media, to come and visit, which can be viewed online at NBC Bay Area website, President Trump sent a letter to Congress requesting $2.5 Billion to combat the deadly virus.

Dr. Fauci declares that the outbreak is reaching pandemic proportions on March 2.

Following the first U.S. death on February 29, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion dollar spending bill to fight the coronavirus on March 6. On that same day, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence coordinated with health insurance companies to waive co-pays for testing.

According to the New York Times, during the week of March 9, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, the democratic mayor of NYC, was urging New Yorkers to go about their daily lives. He stressed that the vast amount of people who contract the virus in New York would recover after a mild illness.

On March 11, travel restrictions were implemented, by the Trump administration, on foreign nationals who visited Europe within the prior 14 days.

Two days later, drive up testing sites were announced. Also, on this day the White House announced a pause on interest payments on federal student loans, and then a week later allowed student loan borrowers to stop payments for 60 days without penalty.

March 18, we saw the deployment of the USNS Comfort to New York and USNS Mercy Hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles on March 27 to aid these cities during the outbreak.

The list goes on every single day since that President Trump, Vice President Pence, the cabinet and the Coronavirus Task force has worked tirelessly to protect our country. Mistakes were made (the New York nursing home debacle is a big one) but consider, it is a full century-plus since anything like this appeared on our turf. We could have had many, many more deaths if the country didn’t take the steps to stop the spread.

It’s time we and the media stop the constant criticism and thank them for their early and continuous work to protect and move us forward in a safe way.

John and Joyce Chizmadia

Eagle