Letter: Give Vonn a break with comments about Trump, particularly after what he said about Sen. Gillibrand
December 15, 2017
In its Wednesday, Dec. 13, editorial, USA Today opined that "a president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush."
Perhaps we should all relax about Lindsey Vonn's "attacks" on the President.
Jamie Harrison
Eagle
