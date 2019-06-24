Letter: Giving thanks for Design for a Difference

From bank to beautiful, what a great valley we live in. Mountain Valley Developmental Services is a local nonprofit that provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. For a long time, Mountain Valley has had a presence in the Vail area, but it was not until recently that we actually felt like we were a part of this community. This is due to a handful of Vail’s finest designers and general contractors who teamed up to remodel our day program facility in Minturn.

Representing Design for a Difference, this group did an amazing job turning what used to be the old FirstBank in Minturn into a beautiful, usable space for our individuals to thrive in. From replacing flooring, remodeling the entire kitchen and new furniture to fresh coats of paint, this team put hours and hours of planning into creating a functional and fun atmosphere for us! Thank you to Select Surfaces, P. Furniture, and Rocky Mountain General Contracting, the effort you put towards this project is going to make a difference in our clients for years to come!

Lane Gillespie

Adult Services Assistant Director for Eagle and Lake County