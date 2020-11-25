Letter: Giving thanks for first responders

I’d like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to all of Eagle County’s first responders. For over 17 years I had the pleasure of working for the town of Vail Fire department and alongside some of the most talented emergency service members and groups to grace the profession. My years in Vail taught me lessons I will never forget and forged friendships I’ll cherish forever.

Though professionally I now serve on the Denver Fire Department, my heart and my family remain in the Vail Valley where we continue to admire, support and depend on the expert service of Eagle County’s first responders. Thank you for the impact you’ve had on my life and for the impact you continue to have on so many.

Ryan Sutter

Avon