Letter: Giving thanks for Special Olympics Torch Run

We would like to send to the community and our Eagle County Emergency Services agencies a special thank you for your participation and support of the 2022 Special Olympics Colorado Law Enforcement Torch Run that occurred on Saturday, May 14. This event would not be possible without the support and participation of each individual and sponsor from our community.

Thanks to everyone who participated, we raised over $2,000 for the Special Olympics Colorado athletes and programs! Thank you to the following people for their time and support:

Our Sponsors: Marko’s Pizzeria, Domino’s Pizza (Avon), City Market (Eagle), Mountain Recreation, and the Vail Daily

Avon Police Department: Chief Greg Daly

Classic Air Medical: Tracy Stallings, Reed Clawson, and flight nurse

Colorado State Patrol: Sgt. Muse, Trooper Briggs, Trooper Kiberz, and Trooper Roth

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff James van Beek, Sgt. Pederson, Amber Barrett, Deputy Vasquez, Deputy Bernard, and Deputy Rader

Eagle Police Department: Officer Heil

Eagle River Fire Protection District: Batallion Chief Bruche, Lt. Josh Nagle, Andy Udoff, Ben Satsky, Andrew Pilecki, Scott Pavlakovic, Casey Cooper, Jason Hamrick, and Miles Morris.

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District: Randy Cohen

Our numerous community members, Small Champions, and AMP unified Eagle Valley High School team who all came out to support us.

And a special thank you to Eagle County’s Special Olympics athletes and coaches who joined us for the run. I hope to meet many new participants from law enforcement and the community next year.

To note: Special Olympics Colorado is hosting its annual summer games June 17-19 in Grand Junction. We hope to see you there!

Deputy Lisa Vasquez

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office