Letter: Glad I read the letters

I read the Vail Daily on a regular basis and was especially happy that I did this week. The letters to the editor — one by Howard Leavitt, “It’s About Decency” earlier this week and then Thursday, “Trump is Just Like Us” by Craig Chisesi and “Unfit to Serve” by Wright George, Capt. USAF, really spoke to me.

I am a registered Independent and have voted for both Republicans and Democrats depending on the individual and what he or she stands for. These three individuals were not name-calling, rather they just identified the facts that should assist voters in making an educated decision when casting their ballot in November. Remember, vote early by mail and do not vote twice.

Faye McKenny

Avon