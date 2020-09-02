Letter: Go gold this September

September is childhood cancer awareness month. I was diagnosed with CIC-DUX4 Sarcoma at 16 years old and have been fighting ever since. Part of my journey was discovering my passion for advocacy — which has led to my fight for more federal funding and a cure.

Many have a perception of childhood cancer being rare. Gere’s the truth — it’s not. Over 15,000 kids will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. just this year. That’s 43 kids per day, or if you’re more into odds, that’s one in 285 children. Think about it, you probably know several childhood cancer warriors or survivors in just your community. Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 19 in the U.S. When a child does survive — they are two times as likely to suffer chronic health conditions and are even at risk for secondary cancers. Despite these facts, childhood cancer only receives 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute. This is absurd and needs to change. Kids are worth more than 4%.

I encourage you to speak up and demand change this September. Advocate for the thousands of kids who have passed, are fighting, or are cured. Write to your politicians. Submit a letter to the White House. Make a social media post. Make the gold ribbon as big as the pink. Change is possible if we all work together!

If you would like to spread childhood cancer awareness locally, please meet in Lionshead Village (either near the Eagle Bahn Gondola or the central square) for a walk to raise awareness. The walk will start in Lionshead at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26. It will conclude in Vail Village around 11:45 a.m.. Wear gold, make posters, and bring masks! For more details, go to Facebook Events and search “Walk for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month”

Together we can make September gold!

Campbell Sullivan

Eagle