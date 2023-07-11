Letter: Go see ‘Sound of Freedom’

Never having written a movie review before, I actually can’t help sharing thoughts on and my reaction to “Sound of Freedom.”

During summer months we are tortured with idiotic and intellectually taxing movies. So a true story about a federal agent tackling an international crisis was irresistible. And Jim Caviezel’s portrayal of Tim Ballard was so compelling — run, don’t walk, to see it.

And as an FYI, the audience is spared of any “firsthand “exposure to the atrocities perpetrated on the young children.

The film begins in Honduras where two children are duped into believing they are being recruited to be “stars.” And that’s the beginning of a lifetime effort of Ballard to stop the carnage of kids.

A father of nine, he becomes fixated on tracking down consumers of child exploitation material but he continues to wonder, “Where are the kids?”

In 2006, laws changed allowing U.S. agents to go overseas and charge and prosecute Americans engaging in sex with children as if they had committed the crimes in the U.S . Ballard, a former CIA agent, is with Homeland Security when the film begins. He is subsequently forced to resign in order to pursue his obsession.

That’s as far as I want to go with telling his story. But in researching the movie, here’s what I found out. Every bad guy, every kid, the woman posing as a talent recruiter, Fuego, and the necklace sequence are real. Ballard’s wife, Katherine (played by Mira Sorvino), urged him to quit his job and find the kids. And many of the scenes were shot in the location. One discrepancy, according to Ballard, is that “Jim makes me look way cooler than I am!”

And now for the horrifying part:

Child sex trafficking has been reported in all 50 states

Human trafficking generates annual global profits estimated at $150 billion — more than the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL combined

— more than the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL combined The United States is one of the largest consumers of child sex

This movie was made five years ago and was financed with private contributions. Go to Angel.com for more info.

You will be shocked. You will be angry. Your heart will break. But I urge you to experience the agony, become educated, spread the word and hug your kids.

Caviezel has a special message at the end.

Kaye Ferry

Vail