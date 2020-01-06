Letter: God doesn’t care, Cal

Cal Thomas’ recent commentary in the Dec. 29 edition of the Vail Daily is a great example of the fallacious thinking of his brand of right-wing religious zealots who are willing to excuse the egregious behavior of the president on the grounds that he has been appointed by God. Consider his statements regarding the infallibility of scripture, stories of “leaders with moral flaws, whom God used for his own purposes,” and the profundity of temporal power: “Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God.” (Romans 13:1).

With this logic, the Israelites should not have resisted the Egyptians, the colonists should not have rebelled against King George III, and the French Revolution should never have taken place. Twenty million Russians slaughtered by Stalin before WWII would have found little solace in the thought that the dictator had been placed in his position by God. One can go on and on: the terrors of the Inquisition, the religious wars of the Middle Ages, the Holocaust, the genocides in Africa, the Balkans, and Southeast Asia — presumably all of these, and more, have been perpetrated by “those in positions of authority … placed there by God.”

Thomas would claim that God has a special plan for America and that Donald Trump has been anointed to be the agent of this plan. Strange that in all the several millennia of human civilization, God would choose this country at this time and this leader so lacking in a moral compass. It is the ultimate conceit to think that the United States, with its own dark history in domestic and international affairs, is being led by God and a man devoid of any moral sense. God doesn’t care, Cal, any more than he cares who wins the Super Bowl.



Ron Richardson

Minturn

