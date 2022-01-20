Letter: Goldberg misses the point of ‘Don’t Look Up’

We always look forward to getting the Vail Daily during our many trips to Vail. The staff at The Westwind always makes sure that all of their guests receive a copy at their doorstep every morning. It is a good way to start the day and discover what’s happening around the town.

Often a particular column catches our attention. The one earlier this month by Jonah Goldberg about the movie “Don’t Look Up” deserves a response, since his interpretation is clearly biased by his political position rather than being an objective viewpoint. We actually felt sorry for him that he was not able to enjoy the movie for pure entertainment sake.

He refers to it as a “dark comedy” with “propagandist values” obviously illuminating his narrow perspective. And, unfortunately, he is incorrect about the climate change facts not being an “existential threat” when actually it takes this kind of approach to get people on board with better behavior towards the planet. Subtlety just doesn’t work anymore, as is clearly defined in the movie. And he completely missed the analogy to COVID-19, something that most other critics clearly understood.

Maybe next time Goldberg will just sit back and relax, eat some popcorn and indeed look up.

Chris Jones

Colorado Springs