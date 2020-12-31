Letter: Grateful for the kindness of strangers

During this season, we often share our thanks with family and friends to usher in the New Year. In spite of a tumultuous 2020, there is much to be thankful for. We are part of a caring and giving community, we are there for each other and help our neighbors when they need a hand.

One such instance happened last week when my husband and I came across a golden eagle with life-threatening injuries. Thanks to the efforts of Darren Chacon from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Nanci Limbach and others with the Pauline S Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt, the eagle is recovering well and the goal is to release her/him back into the wild.

It is sometimes the kindness of strangers that can make such a difference! Scope out Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation (psswf.org) for additional information on the great work being done to rescue our wildlife neighbors. It takes a village and we are grateful for the kindness of strangers.

Jacci McKenna

Eagle