Letter: Grateful this Thanksgiving

Although there is much to be said for brevity, word budgets in newspapers and magazines are often tight chains on a writer’s creativity. So, I find it curious — and sad — that a regular contributor to the Vail Daily would spend 372 out of 569 words (65%) in his recent column on complaints, particularly this year when we would be better served to seek out that which unites us, rather than divides us. Perhaps he would be well-served to read the words of John 8:7 and put down the stones.

I wanted to ignore his devise rhetoric, then I wanted to counter it. But in the end, I decided I would spend 368 words to say a few of the key things I am grateful for.

I am grateful for my good health and the life I have been given in a (still) free country.

I am grateful that every Sunday morning I can sit in a pew in Beaver Creek Chapel and be fed spiritual food by Pastor Ethan Moore of Trinity Baptist Church.

I am grateful that despite a seemingly never-ending plague and government overreach, I can find and buy what I need and even things I just want; so many don’t know the difference between the two and I am focusing more each day on the former.

I am grateful I was raised by parents and grandparents who knew the pain of sacrifice and suffering due to economic depression and war. They taught me to appreciate the little things in life that so often we overlook.

I am blessed that my gratitude list is long, but most of all I am grateful for my family and friends — particularly my hubby, Dani — who encourage me in my craft each day.

Simply said, I’m just grateful to be alive and to call the Rocky Mountains my home.

I pray this Thursday that when people gather around the table, that rather than discussing politics and pandemic, they will shut out the toxic voices and discuss that which is good in the world. Although there is much suffering, there truly is so much that is great with this country and the life we have been given here. Only through that realization can we overcome those who seek to divide. Finally, I pray that again next year we will still be free when we wish one another a happy Thanksgiving.

Susan Hoffman

Edwards