Letter: Gratitude for a thoughtful letter
March 20, 2019
Arlan Moore's letter, "Gratitude is Riches and Complaint is Poverty" in the March 16 Vail Daily is timely, powerful and thoughtful. It should be reprinted with regularity. Our world needs more of this kind of thinking. It's a wonderful gift.
Crosby Foster
Eagle
