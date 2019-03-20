 Letter: Gratitude for a thoughtful letter | VailDaily.com

Letter: Gratitude for a thoughtful letter

Arlan Moore's letter, "Gratitude is Riches and Complaint is Poverty" in the March 16 Vail Daily is timely, powerful and thoughtful. It should be reprinted with regularity. Our world needs more of this kind of thinking. It's a wonderful gift.

Crosby Foster

Eagle