Letter: Gratitude for our community’s volunteer spirit

It seems to me that time moves more swiftly in the summer.

Before too much time passes, on behalf of the staff and board of the Vail Valley Foundation, I wanted to take a moment to send a message of sincere gratitude to this community for the tremendous support we receive for our work.

Only a few weeks ago, with your help, the Vail Valley Foundation welcomed more than 83,000 spectators and more than 3,000 athletes from countries around the world to the 18th annual GoPro Mountain Games.

Success is not entirely measured in numbers, but numbers can serve as an outline that allows us to connect-the-dots to determine the nature of an event.

For example, the economic impact of Mountain Games during its four days in Vail is over $7 million, and our volunteer corps of the GoPro Mountain Games numbered more than 350. Those volunteers dedicated more than 5,000 hours of service to welcoming mountain lifestyle-lovers to our town. They ensured that locals and visitors alike felt at home as they came by the thousands to enjoy the natural beauty of Vail and our valley, and the culture, music, sports (and of course those amazing dogs!) that come along with it.

Our volunteers, our extremely talented staff, and the inspiring performances of our mountain games athletes helped this year’s event achieve an extremely-high net promoter score of 88% — a number that reflects how many of our participants and spectators would recommend the GoPro Mountain Games to a friend or family member.

It takes support of all kinds to create and maintain an event worthy of the international recognition that the GoPro Mountain Games receives. For that, we sincerely thank our title sponsor GoPro, the Town of Vail, Vail Resorts, the U.S. Forest Service, GMC, Go RVing, L.L.Bean, Yeti, and our invaluable media partners including this newspaper, Outside Magazine and Outside TV.

The GoPro Mountain Games are the quintessential kickoff to summer in the Rockies — and now we are already in full swing for our beautiful summer season. We hope we will see you at the Vilar Perming Arts Center, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Dance Festival, ShowDownTown, Hot Summer Nights or Whistle Pig Vail.

Or perhaps you are preparing for our YouthPower365 Star Dancing Gala July 16, where in one night each year we raise significant funding to close the gap in education programming.

We find our inspiration in you, the community we serve. You are our partners, staff, donors, volunteers and neighbors. For our continued success, we have you to thank.

Mike Imhof

President, Vail Valley Foundation