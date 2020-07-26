Letter: Gratitude for Ruggs Benedict/Carpet One in Avon

I’d like to recognize Ruggs Benedict/Carpet One in Avon for their generosity and epitomizing being “in this together” as we continue to feel the effects of COVID-19. I am a first-grade teacher, facing what will most likely be the most unusual teaching year of my life.

When I concocted an “out of the box” idea to teach my students outside, I called Carpet One to see if they would be willing to donate some carpet samples for my kiddos to sit on while we learn outside. They immediately looked into what they could do, and in the same day, provided me with 25+ outside seat/carpet samples for my first graders. Thank you to the people at Ruggs Benedict/Carpet One in Avon!

Cherie Rollins

Edwards Elementary first grade teacher