Letter: Great job, Vail Recreation District
I would like to thank everyone at the Vail Recreation District for another great trail racing season. Everyone at VRD did a fabulous job of adjusting many things to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines. I’m sure it involved a lot of extra time, energy, and work. Thanks again — all seven races were really enjoyable! All of you are appreciated.
Marlin Smickley
Edwards
