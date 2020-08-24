Letter: Great work putting out Wolcott fire

Living two miles west of Wolcott, we watched with apprehension as the smoke rose in black columns above the ridgeline to the northeast. Our friend in the Bellyache subdivision, Gary Scrip, who actually witnessed the lightning strike around noon, called it in immediately and the aircraft response was there within the hour.

It was amazing to see multiple slurry bomber dumps and helicopters dipping buckets and hoses into the Eagle River to carry water to the burn area. By late afternoon, it appeared that the fire was fully contained.

What an excellent display of professional firefighting!

Thanks to all those who participated in keeping a small fire in difficult terrain from growing into a conflagration.

Dave Mott

Wolcott