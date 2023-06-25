Letter: Green energy

What to do in and around Vail this weekend: Bravo! Vail, Eagle Flight Days, local markets and more Bravo! Vail Music Festival Bravo! Vail Music Festival ushers in its 36th season this week with the return of the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell on violin. “Everyone at Bravo!...

Celebrate Father’s Day in the Vail Valley with beer festivals, barbecue and more (with video) Father’s Day Happenings Father’s Day Minturn Market Even though the official Minturn Market doesn’t start for two weeks, the town of Minturn is kicking things off a little early with a special Father’s Day edition...

Mountain Games, after parties, western dancing and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/9/23 GoPro Mountain Games The 21st installment of the GoPro Mountain Games is returning to Vail this weekend, and even after two decades the organizers are still coming up with new and exciting events and activities...

Ceremonies, blues music, comedy, BBQ and more: Tricia’s Memorial Day Weekend Picks Memorial Day events Every year, the last Monday of the month of May marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our freedoms serving in...