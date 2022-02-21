Letter: Grieving for today’s kids

I thought I was not easily shocked any more. However, when I read that there had to be a law in Colorado to say it’s OK for kids to play outside alone, I was flabbergasted.

I grew up in a city. I could go out alone or with friends, as long as I stayed on our four square blocks of houses and apartment buildings (crossing only alleys, not streets). In the summer, the only rule was to be home for meals. As I got older, I could cross a street to play in the nearby woods. I grew up feeling my parents trusted my good sense, which probably made me behave better.

How do today’s children learn to make their own decisions, always watched over and always tracked by their phones?

I know I don’t comprehend how things in cities are now, but I grieve for today’s kids, I hope this law will loosen things up a little. It is only reading of it that I realized what real freedom we had.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle