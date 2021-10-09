Letter: Grimmer and Bartnik for Eagle Town Council

My friend and community leader, Geoff Grimmer, is running for the Eagle Town Council. Geoff has been deeply engaged in supporting our valley through education, public service and entrepreneurship for more than a dozen years. When tragedy struck our community in February, Geoff and Janet Bartnick raised their hands and committed to carrying on the legacies of our lost leaders and friends. They each are running for the seats for which they were appointed and should continue so they can build on the council’s and town staff’s excellent work.

Janet Bartnik leads Mountain Recreation with a focus on inclusive programs and fitness opportunities for our entire community. Her work to rebrand the organization and grow programs and facilities for all to enjoy is demonstrative of her vision of an even better Eagle.

Geoff Grimmer has bold ideas but works in collaboration with community partners to carefully listen and build consensus for action. Near and dear to myself and many in Eagle is a more sustainable and carbon neutral community. Geoff brought in experts from similar communities and led with Council member Ellen Bodenheimer and Mayor Scott Turnipseed to gain commitment to carbon neutrality goals for the town and greater Eagle by 2030 and bring innovation like the Palmer Fund to deliver on those goals. When Geoff puts his mind to ambitious projects, he builds a team to execute just as he has at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Zealous schools.

These two candidates will work to carefully address the tough issues of affordable housing, child care and community enhancements like an improved Grand Ave. corridor to keep our town thriving. Please join me in supporting Geoff and Janet in this November’s election.

Keith Klesner

Eagle