Letter: Happy birthday, Beaver Creek

It is hard to believe that “The Beav” has been open 40 years this Dec. 15. I still remember when we (the Vail Associates Management Committee) picked the date a little over two years prior. The plans for opening were pretty aggressive — mountain, village and associated operations, etc. A lot of folks thought we were nuts, and we may have been.

There have been numerous individuals that contributed to the phenomenal success of Beaver Creek over the years. However, the personnel that provided the initial vision, hard work and dedication to the opening were a very special group. Congratulations for a job well done. Beaver Creek has matured into the place we all hoped it would.

We actually achieved our goal to open by completing mountain construction in mid November, ahead of schedule. The first ski day was Dec. 13 for employees — they deserved the first shot. Dec. 14 was “VIP day,” just about everyone was a VIP that day. Official opening for the public was Dec. 15.

Several of us “old timers” had hoped to have a 40th reunion, reminiscent of the 30th. The virus disrupted our plans, but maybe this coming spring/summer.

Again, happy birthday, Beaver Creek, I hope the residents and guests celebrate your 40 years. I look forward to seeing you soon!

Roger Lessman, Beaver Creek Mountain Development and Operations, 1977-1982

Sparks, Nevada