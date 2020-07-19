Letter: Happy trails — don’t forget to thank those who make them possible

We are fortunate to live in Eagle County with all the fantastic hiking and biking trails. Forbes magazine reported mountain bike trail counts across the United States are showing increases of 100% to over 500% compared to the same time in 2019.

A huge thanks goes out to all those who build and help maintain our trails. Adam Palmer did a great job starting and leading Hardscrable Trails Coalition and we are fortunate to have Robert Tadlock taking over leadership of HTC. Ernest Saegar and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance have been instrumental in trail advocacy, construction and maintenance throughout the valley including the new bike park in Minturn. Thanks to Mark Luzar and the Wyse brothers for putting in numerous hours operating the mini X this spring and building the new Hillbilly trail in Eagle.

All trail users benefit from these groups building and maintaining our trails. No matter how you use trails, now is a good time to join a trail group or help on volunteer trails days. These groups are working with the appropriate agencies and practicing safe distancing on work days. These groups maintain our existing trails and work with land agencies on new proposed trails.

Thanks to all of the bike shop owners and mechanics for staying open during our time of need. A personal thanks to Charlie, Marshal, Frank, Bruce and Cerro for keeping my bikes rolling. Respect shop employees with proper safety precautions, and don’t forget to wash your bike before you bring it in for repairs.

We’re very excited to have Matt Thompson and the Momentum team working their trail magic on the new Will’s Trill downhill trail in Eagle. Go to https://www.hardscrabbletrailscoalition.org/ to donate to help with the building costs.

Enjoy our trails now, and in the future, be sure to thank the hard working folks that make it possible to recreate outdoors plus those that keep our bikes rolling. Please obey trail etiquette, designations and closures.

Happy trails.

John Bailey

Eagle