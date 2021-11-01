Letter: Hard yes on 6A for Mountain Recreation

I was talking with a coworker the other day who didn’t believe the Mountain Recreation initiatives affected him, but I countered: Don’t you want to improve your property value? Improve the health and well-being of our community? Don’t you want a place of belonging, of community, and a safe place to be? Mountain Recreation is striving to keep up with the demands of a fast-growing community. A vote yes for 6A will improve the facilities and the ability to provide more services for all ages and for all seasons.

Please, visit YesFor6a.org/ to take a look at the projects planned and the endorsements this initiative has received already. Eagle County residents deserve the very best recreation facilities, and everyone deserves to be healthy and happy. Vote yes for 6A.

Liz Jones

Gypsum