Letter: Hartzell and Virgili for CMC boards

I encourage you to join me in voting for CMC trustee candidates Bob Hartzell (Lake County) and Marianne Virgili (Garfield County)

As the election is now upon us, I would like to encourage you to vote in the Colorado Mountain College trustee elections. While Chris Romer, board member from Eagle County, and I are running unopposed, there are two contested board of trustee races in Lake County and Garfield County in which you will be asked to vote.

In District 6, Lake County, I encourage you to vote for Bob Hartzell. Bob is a longtime Leadville resident having served on City Council and is a retired educator. Bob also served on the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board while I was a board member, and I found him to be a thoughtful and insightful voice on complex issues confronting the board. I know that Bob is passionate about CMC and will serve the organization well in this board of trustee role.

In District 2, Eastern Garfield County, I would like to encourage you to vote for Marianne Virgili. Marianne was CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber for over 30 years and understands the challenges/opportunities of smaller Western Slope towns. Marianne is passionate about education and the role that CMC can play in our communities. Marianne is retired and has the time to devote to this institution that she has supported for 30 years personally and professionally.

Bob Kuusinen

Steamboat Springs