The July 30 edition of the Vail Daily featured a column by Jay Wissot that was filled with intolerance, hatred and bullying of the many readers of your paper.

Contrast that with the recent column by Dan Matney who writes of optimism, calmness and community.

I’m very disappointed in your decision to print Wissot’s column that stinks of partisanship and divisiveness. Thank you, Pastor Matney, for your wonderful column.

Joyce Chizmadia

Eagle