Letter: Haymeadow — not in limbo

After reading the Vail Daily headline in the Sept. 15 print edition characterizing Haymeadow as “in limbo,” I feel a need to clarify our intent in listing two of the five neighborhoods within Haymeadow for sale.

Unfortunately, our team was not contacted to weigh in on the article or the overall vision of the project, which has indirectly created confusion about Haymeadow’s future. If we had been contacted we would have assured that nothing is in limbo. We are moving full speed ahead on Neighborhood A1, a predominantly multifamily neighborhood where the first phase of condos was approved this spring.

Over the past year, we recognized that our patient pace of development for the project is at odds with the urgent need for housing in Eagle County. So we simply saw an opportunity to find a partner to build Neighborhoods A2 and B, which are predominantly single-family neighborhoods, concurrent with our own multi-family heavy development in Neighborhood A1. This will significantly speed up the buildout of Haymeadow and complement our multi-family first phase.

Nothing about Haymeadow’s timeline is “in limbo.” If anything, this will accelerate our own plans.

We are working diligently on our presale program for multifamily and single-family homes in Neighborhood A1 and will announce that program in the next couple of weeks.

Brandon Cohen

Abrika Properties, LLC (Haymeadow owner)