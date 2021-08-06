Letter: Hazardous conditions for pedestrians on East Meadow Drive

My 92 year-old husband and I have repeatedly observed hazardous behavior of young, teenage cyclists who come tearing around the corner from Solaris Plaza and hurtling down the steps onto E. Meadow Drive, directly threatening people who are relaxing on benches, walking their dogs, and strolling with their babies in a clearly marked pedestrian area.

I also had a terrible scare at dusk when another teenage cyclist came very close to me and my dog on the steps near La Nonna. We called the Vail Police, whose dispatcher told us that the cyclists have the right “to enjoy their vacation in Vail.” The police have posted signs stating, “Slow down, turtle zone,” but these cyclists don’t see and don’t care about this advisory.

We hope that the police can do something to prevent this area from being a terrain park for these reckless young cyclists. They clearly don’t care about or abide with the messages on the posted signs.

Floy Kaminski

Vail