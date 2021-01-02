Letter: Headwaters Group of the Sierra Club against gravel mine in Dotsero

The Headwaters Group of the Sierra Club would like to call attention to several aspects of concern regarding the proposed Rincon gravel mine in Dotsero. The Headwaters Group represents Eagle, Grand and Summit county residents dedicated to conserving America’s wild lands, flowing rivers and clean air for all Americans. Our focus is right here where we live, work and play.

The Dotsero Community Plan is an important document that maps the future of a growing community — one that was established for service and low-income workers far, far away from where most actually work, and in a floodplain of the mighty Colorado River. Sadly, it is not unusual for the most vulnerable people to be relegated to live in areas deemed less desirable by more privileged people. There are already two mines in Dotsero and the county’s largest gravel pit, the Hidden Valley mine, 2 miles away. We support the Eagle County Planning staff’s finding that a new gravel pit is not in Dotsero’s or the public’s interest and should be denied.

This community is entitled to the same environmental considerations that people who live in the upper valley enjoy. Compromising the Commons, air, land, wildlife, water quality, is not solely an environmental issue, but also a human rights issue. The Sierra Club believes that everyone has the right to experience the benefits of a healthy and sustainable future.

That sustainable future, according to the Dotsero Community Plan, is set on growing an outdoor recreation economy. The community’s location at the gateway to the Colorado River corridor puts the residents in an ideal position to build such an economy. Heavy mining of questionable quality aggregate is not aligned with the desired future or the environmental rights of this community.

We endorse the planning staff’s recommendation for denial of the Rincon gravel mine.

Frank Lilly, Sierra Club Headwaters Group