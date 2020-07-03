Letter: Healthy people equals a healthy economy

The Eagle County Commissioners, in the county’s latest public health order, are now requiring a facial covering in indoor public places. Eagle County has gone from worst to first in controlling the pandemic through social responsibility. Our community has become a paragon model by following our Five Commitments of Containment. As we welcome visitors back into our valley it is incumbent that we continue to set a positive example for others. Let’s support our local officials’ in their leadership and care for our community. By staying healthy, we provide economic health to our local businesses. Wear your masks to support our economy.

Mark Herron

Vail Valley Partnership board member