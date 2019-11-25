Letter: Heartfelt gratitude from veterans

The online dictionary defines “heartfelt gratitude” as “you are thanking in a very deep, genuine, emotional way.” That is exactly how our veteran community feels about our amazing community. The outpouring of enthusiasm, support and thanks at all the schools during Veterans Awareness Week was amazing. But even more to the point was the community who joined us for the annual Veterans Day program at Freedom Park in Edwards on Veterans Day.

Even though it was cold, windy and damp (but not raining, snowing or sleeting for a change!!), there was a huge crowd. The support and appreciation was palpable and we all had a meaningful time celebrating our county veterans — many of whom were there. Rabbi Newman’s profound words were felt by all; Nicole Gustafson’s rendition of our national anthem was captivating; the presence of two of our WWII veterans was inspiring; and the number of families who spoke up about their family members who are on active duty in our country’s military was amazing. None of us will forget the skilled and beautiful singing by the Avon and Edwards fifth grade choruses, nor will we forget the magical playing of “Reveille” by our very own Buddy Sims on our new automated bugle donated by the B’Nai Vail Congregation.

And then there was Walmart — oh my — such generosity and thoughtfulness: hot cider with cookies and goodie bags for veterans. We are so very grateful for Connie, Stacey, Carrie and the many Walmart employees for their efforts — it was all very appreciated.

All the veterans in Eagle County join us in saying thank you to our wonderful community for your support with our deepest gratitude.

An additional note: Community families with active duty members are encouraged to contact the new Eagle County Military Family Group (Blue Star Families) for support and comradeship through Carolyn Schneider at the Eagle County Veterans Service Office at 970-328-8875.

Board of Directors of Freedom Park Memorial