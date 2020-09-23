Letter: Help your fellow drivers by signaling where you are going

I hope we can all help each other in our community as drivers by continue to signal with our car blinkers/turn signals the direction of where we are going when crossing lanes in the highway or when making a sudden turn for parking. I have noticed that as a driver myself I have to be extra cautious with cars in front of me. I do not always know where they are going because many times there is no indication of the direction and it can put drivers behind at risk.

It also appears that this increasingly leads drivers to believe it is the best way by seeing other drivers do the same. Our small but growing valley has already many roundabouts, small streets that lead to other streets or quick driveways to turn. Please help your fellow drivers by continuing to signal where you are going.

Teresa Cierco-López

Edwards