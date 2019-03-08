Letter: Helping our furry friends in Eagle County

Since 2016, the Animal Services Advisory Committee has been the community voice helping shape the goals and strategies of Eagle County Animal Shelter and Services. We are residents of Eagle County with a variety of backgrounds, from veterinarians to animal trainers to pet lovers. What brings us together is our common goal of ensuring the health and safety of all pets and people in the county. Collectively, our personal furry friends include 13 dogs, nine cats and two ferrets.

Our committee would like to highlight some of the accomplishments of Animal Shelter and Services over the past year.

We found forever homes for 327 animals in Eagle County.

We participated in seven adoption events, including the GoPro Mountain Games and Subaru Adopt-A-Thon.

We partnered with organizations like Eagle Valley Humane Society, Bonfire Brewing, The Westin Riverfront Hotel on adoption and other educational events.

We held more than 20 trainings to teach new volunteers how to provide love and attention to our shelter pet population.

We received four new dog houses from area Eagle Girl Scouts.

We added a new dog run and double entrance gates for safety.

We established a memorial garden at the shelter for the community to remember lost and beloved pets.

We doubled our patrol and provided animal field services to five municipalities in addition to unincorporated Eagle County, including Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail.

W logged 4,220 hours of active patrol and call response throughout the county.

During 2019, we plan to continue to support the Animal Shelter and Services by attending events, providing thoughtful feedback, raising emerging issues and listening to our community members.

The Animal Services Advisory Committee meets on the second Wednesday of every other month. The public is welcome to join any time. You can also contact the group directly at animalservicescommittee@eaglecounty.us.

Gabe Shalley, Evelyn Pinney, Julie Helm Alt, Baylee Bezona-Jackson, Christine Labadie, Tracy LeClair, Alisa Santiesteban, Stephen Sheldon and Cathy Vito

Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee