Letter: Helping our local veterans

I am a student at Zealous Schools who wants to make a difference through helping people. Helping People through FUN is a nonprofit event that benefits local veterans. All the money that is made from this event goes to the Vail Veterans Program so that our heroes who fought for us can have a better life.

I have already had a food and coat drive through local businesses and collected 144 coats, and food in just two weeks. I loved doing this and want to help even more. So I want to have an event for veterans that raises money. The event is on Jan. 11 from 12:30 to 3:30 at and around Zealous Schools in Eagle, Colorado.

During this time there will be games such as bean bag toss, sack racing, face painting, a bake sale, a pie-eating contest, and a raffle. At the end, we will have a veteran talk about his/her experience. It costs $5 per person, and all the funds go to local veterans. For more information, email sydneyc@zealousschools.org.

Sydney Cross

Eagle