Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers

I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).

I remember, too, the banner over U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle: “This County Needs Doctors.” How things have changed — for the better, I think. I’ve been able to live part-time in the upper or midvalley for much of the 90s onwards and finally truly permanently in Eagle, within five minutes from my daughter and younger grandchildren, while my older granddaughter actually won the Chocolate Chip Cookie event at the Beav a couple of years ago.

It’s been fun meeting the now-grown kids of some of the “pioneers” who have stayed in the valley and been so involved in its growth. Sure has changed from the days when the Aspenites would claim Vail to be a “make-believe” town! What a great place for my kids to have returned and my grandkids to grow up!

Richard Karsh

Eagle