Letter: Here’s why you should turn off your porch lights

My name is Gwen Middleton, and I am 12 years old and I love insects and arachnids. Have you ever wondered why moths circle your porch light at night? Moths have three eyes — compound eyes and one small eye on top of their head. The small eye on the top of their head tells them direction. The eye of the moth watches the sun and as the sun is up in the sky — they know they are flying right side up.

Therefore, when we leave our porch lights on at night, the moths think that the light is the sun, so they circle it. The light causes them to be confused due to it being dark out and seeing so many lights.

You might think moths are pests, but not only do moths circle the lights but so do other insects. Moths are nocturnal pollinators and the confusion of the lights slows pollination. Not only are moths and other insects affected, but nocturnal wild animals are also impacted where there are lights in spots where animals would travel. The lights scare them, and so they don’t use their normal paths.

You can help animals and insects by turning off your porch light when you are not outside. Also, you can buy special colored lights such as blue and green. Motion sensor lights can help too as long as there are no wild animals large enough to trigger the sensor.

To the local governments in Eagle County: As I said above, lots of animals and insects are being affected by the light we as humans leave on. I believe we need to do something about this issue before it becomes a major problem. Please consider buying blue lights or motion sensor lights for the towns of Eagle County. Also please take into account that if we do not further pursue helping insects survive, future effects may start such as mass die-offs that will occur.

Gwen Middleton

Eagle County