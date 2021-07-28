Letter: Historical accuracy

I would like to correct something your columnist Marie Elizabeth Shade Dow wrote in your paper on June 27, 2021.

Dow wrote that “Sigrid Cronin, nee Pauls, was the first manager at the Lodge at Vail.” The first manager of the Lodge at Vail was Siegrid Faller, as Dick Hauserman wrote in his book. The Lodge at Vail opened on December 15, 1962, with Sigi in charge. I have reconfirmed this fact with Daphne Slevin, who arrived in Vail in November 1962 andworked at the Lodge when it opened.

I was the second manager that the Lodge when Sigi left to run the Broadmoor Hotel in 1963.

Joe Staufer

Vail