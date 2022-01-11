Letter: Hold off on that new lift

A few days ago I watched a report from an anchor person on a national TV station relating his Christmas vacation with his family. He said they were excited to plan a ski week in Vail. They spent 3-1/2 days in airports with weather. When reaching Vail, their rental condo was not clean/or ready. They did get to go to the mountain to ski, but they waited hours in lift lines. He mentioned the Back Bowls. After skiing, they waited for 1-1/2 hours to be seated for dinner. He said that they would not be returning to Vail because skiing was not great.

Yes, weather does limit airline arrival. Yes, limited staff preparing rental condos and in restaurants impacts service, but skiing the Back Bowls should be better than standing for hours in lift lines. This is not great advertising for Vail on national TV.

I am remembering an article in the Vail Daily recently about a new lift to be built to serve the bowls, specifically Sundown Bowl back to Wildwood. This will give access to more people per hour in this area without adding any additional terrain. It will turn a great powder area into an overcrowded, congested bowl. This will culminate in degrading the world class skiing envisioned by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton, our founders, into a place that people will not want to ski.

It is time, and prudent, to put the new chair on hold and investigate several other proposals to enhance the guest’s Back Bowl experiences. Following through with the current plan will significantly degrade the Sundown experience. The proposed lift will only lead to congestion and overcrowded skiing.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum