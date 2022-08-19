Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected

I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.

It was wonderful to see members of the younger generation alongside members of the older generation (including myself) working with passion and dedication to explore the wetlands and fen area below the Homestake dam. As explained in the Vail Daily article run on Aug. 10, the fens in the Homestake Valley are thousands of years old and absorb astonishing amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. They also function to maintain the health of the water downstream by storing vast amounts of cool runoff water which then spread out and eventually run down the existing river channels, providing healthy aquatic habitat and better stream flows, which is critical in our warming environment.

We were clearly able to see the difference in the ecosystem directly below the Homestake Dam, where the fens have dried out versus slightly farther downstream in Homestake Valley where the fen is still healthy and hosts a remarkable number of plant and animal species, not to mention holding significant amounts of water. The fens in the Homestake Valley are among the few in Colorado.

Most importantly, we learned about a very real and ominous threat to the area presented by designs by the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs to build a dam that would be used to divert up to 20,000 acre feet of water from the Eagle River and Homestake Creek to the existing Homestake Reservoir which would be diverted by an existing pipeline to Turquoise Lake and eventually to the Front Range. Not only would this dam destroy the fens, it would also have a significant impact on waters downstream in the Eagle River by depleting cold snowmelt flows and spring flushing flows. This would result in warmer and lower flows downstream which would degrade habitat for fish and wildlife and as well as water quality.

I have lived in this beautiful valley since 1974 and remember when Homestake II was proposed in the early 1990s, and our community rallied to protect the area. The project was defeated when the county commissioners refused to grant a 10-41 permit in 1994. Hopefully, our community will answer the call again, if it is needed.

Terri Allender

Eagle