Letter: Homestake Valley is worth protecting

My personal connection with the Homestake Valley began in 1998 when I first moved to the Eagle River Valley. I recently gained an even deeper appreciation when I spent the day documenting the diverse and interconnected species of Homestake Valley with organizers and ecologists from Eagle River Watershed Council, Wilderness Workshop, Colorado Natural Heritage Program, and Walking Mountains Science Center.

During this “bioblitz” I joined this group to creep along the valley floor using phones to photograph plant and animal species and upload the data to iNaturalist for identification and cataloging. The meadows here contain a very special and ancient peat-forming wetland called fens. Twigs, plant material, and animal inhabitants contribute to these sponge-like soils that took 10,000 years to form.

Fens are a major carbon sink; their spongy nature helps them act as water storage, and peatlands such as these store up to 44% of the world’s soil carbon. We learned that the grasses, orchids, and wildflowers we found depend on these healthy peat soils, and in turn, the soils depend on the plant communities. Diverse populations of birds also depend on these fens for seasonal nesting and raising their young.

Fens can quickly go from being carbon sinks to carbon sources if disturbed. The fens of Homestake have been under threat of another dam and reservoir that would divert water out of the basin. For decades the local community has been united to protect this fragile ecosystem from more development. Take a weekend to visit this beautiful valley and use the iNaturalist app to add plant/animal observations in order to catalog the diverse population of this valley. I encourage you to take the time to learn more about the ecology of the valley and see for yourself what’s worth protecting.

Sarah McCracken

Gypsum