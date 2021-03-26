Letter: Honor the victims of gun violence with action

Thank you, Nate Peterson, for your beautiful column about Teri Leiker and the other victims of the King Soopers massacre. I too shopped at that King Soopers when I lived in Boulder in the 70s. I too share your sentiment about where politicians can put their “thoughts and prayers.”

I am a member of Moms Demand Action and have been working for reasonable gun legislation and an absolute prohibition of automatic weapons since 1999, when my daughters lost a friend during the Columbine massacre.

I am sending this letter to let readers know that the Colorado Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is holding its annual Advocacy event virtually this year. You can honor the victims of gun violence with action.

Please join Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers and gun violence survivors as we virtually advocate for policies to prevent gun violence. Coloradans across the state will make their voices heard as we hear from survivors, learn about effective ways to advocate, speak to legislators and demand action. This year’s Advocacy Day will be held virtually, beginning Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Please RSVP here to receive information on how to join us on our online platform!

Bobbi Ruh

Edwards