Letter: Honored to serve you, Eagle County

This year’s ballot was long and filled with complex issues, and Eagle County voters still showed up in force to participate in the election. At least 85% of those eligible voted this year. I am both thrilled with our community’s engagement and grateful that you chose to reelect me as your county commissioner.

Though the election across the country this year seemed dominated by fear and dread, the mood in Eagle County seemed to be one of hope and anticipation. Our local candidate campaigns were respectful and substantive, and I want to thank Jennifer Woolley for her willingness to serve and for running a positive campaign focused on issues and qualifications.

Along the rest of the ballot, Eagle County was similarly positive. We voted to support both the state and several local efforts to end the effects of the Gallagher Amendment in order to allow our governments to continue providing essential services. We supported a state tax on nicotine to help reduce its use and to help fund education across the state. And we favored a statewide paid family leave program to ensure workers don’t have to choose between subsistence and family.

We appreciate the role of government, the value of public education, and the importance of supporting our workforce. Despite what we see happening in our nation, we are a community of compassion, collaboration, and inclusion. Though the presumptive change in our national leadership gives us hope for support with some of our more challenging issues, including the climate crisis and health care, we cannot count on that. We are strong enough together, and together we will tackle these and our many other challenges.

I am honored to serve as your Eagle County Commissioner, and look forward to working with you for a prosperous and sustainable community for us all.

Matt Scherr

Eagle County Commissioner, District 1