Letter: Hopeful and thankful

This holiday season the Eagle Hope Center has much to be thankful for. Each day our crisis team and school clinicians strive to bring hope into the lives they touch. It comes at no cost to the community member, but an enormous cost to the agency. Running a nonprofit, as many of you know, is not easy or cheap. Our thanks this season is to the El Pomar Foundation for the $25,000 generously granted to us for our operations.

El Pomar is a foundation that carries on the legacy of Julie and Spencer Penrose. Striving to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of people in Colorado, we are grateful they have helped us touch the lives of those in Eagle County. They have helped to keep our crisis operations in place. The crisis clinicians are like fire and emergency medical services staff, on-call 24/7 responding to homes, offices and schools to help people in a state of chaos and hopelessness.

Our school clinicians are in nine Eagle County Schools and each day they help to provide counseling to kids who may not otherwise have the opportunity to see a therapist. Our immense gratitude to El Pomar for finding our mission worthy to support. We always strive to make our donors proud to say they support us and our biggest goal is to never let any community member be alone when they are in their darkest times. We wish all of the Eagle County community hope and thanks for the holiday season!

Michelle Muething

Executive director, Eagle Hope Center

