Letter: Hopeful we’ll be back together next summer

For the past 26 years, I have had the privilege of being a part of the Bravo! Vail festival.

I’ve conducted the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra during their summer residences in Vail.

In most of those seasons, I have had the honor of conducting the orchestras at the Ford Amphitheater for the Fourth of July concert.

These Independence Day concerts have been particularly special to me. With the help of the Cheryl Jensen and the Vail Veterans Program, the Independence Day concerts have been especially meaningful since we began the tradition of inviting a wounded warrior to narrate the composition “Gardens of Stone.” It has been an extraordinary experience to witness the spontaneous outpouring of love and admiration for all of our veterans in attendance on that special day.

On this Fourth of July, I will miss many things — performing with the incredible Dallas Symphony Orchestra, seeing all the flags waving to the patriotic music we perform, meeting and working with another amazing wounded warrior and, of course, I will truly miss being with the many great people I’ve come to know in the wonderful Vail Valley.

I’m hopeful we will be together next summer when once again the music will touch our hearts and lift our spirits.

Jeff Tyzik

Principal Pops Conductor, Dallas Symphony Orchestra