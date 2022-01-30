Letter: How about some mask enforcement?

My wife and I are frequent visitors here at Vail, and were concerned earlier in the season when Vail’s COVID protocols did not include the mask requirement on the gondolas. The more recent inclusion of that requirement on the gondolas provided some comfort as we are both in our 70s and therefore at some risk should we contract COVID.

We have skied the first week of our two-week visit and have yet to ride up in the village gondola with a group that was fully masked. One day we rode up with an unmasked instructor!

At a minimum, I would think employees would be required to follow these basic safety rules for Vail’s guests. After I pointed to my mask, one fellow gondola rider explained to me that there was no enforcement so he opted to go without the mask as did most of his friends.

I don’t know how to deal with this situation. The ski patrol seems to have responsibility for mountain safety. We are not talking about a broken leg here. COVID kills.

How about some enforcement?

Allan Anderson

Los Alamos, New Mexico