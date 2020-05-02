Letter: How are we going to pay for all of this?

The column written by the three Eagle County Commissioners in the April 24 Vail Daily is an interesting read, but the real meat of the commissioners’ positions is about 3/4 of the way through. Here they show their true beliefs by trashing the economy which was in place at the end of 2019, as a block, “to their dreams.”

They identified a number of problems in the valley, which everyone who lives here is familiar with. Then they proposed to create a new normal, where everyone lives a problem-free life. No one will go hungry, everyone will get a great education and put it to use, child care is universally available, transit is easy and housing issues are solved. Oh and don’t forget, Eagle county will fix the world’s climate concerns (maybe you should get China to change first, more impact).

Wow, the commissioners are going to create Camelot for all of us!! That is an AOC-inspired dream, disconnected from reality, and just like it won’t work on the national level (without impoverishing so many people), it won’t here. And why is that? Nowhere in this column do they spend any time discussing how they will pay for these dreams. So, to the commissioners: How are you going to pay for it?

I’m not saying that the county should not strive to be better. I want to see a more balanced community and I want all the residents here to have the opportunity to realize their dreams. But I do want political leaders to do more than blow platitudes at us. I want them to explain how they will make their dreams come to reality, which always includes how to pay for your dreams. Santa is not coming to do this for us, we as a community have to decide how the costs and benefits are balanced.

Al Musser

Eagle