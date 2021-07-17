Letter: How big is China again?

Just to set the record straight, Jack Schierholz, in his July 11 letter, claimed that “China is a much larger country and has larger emissions than the U.S.” A quick look at the internet finds that the United States is actually 2% larger at 3.797 million square miles to China’s 3.705 million square miles.

As far as emissions are concerned, Jack is right that China currently produces higher emissions each year, though he fails to point out that, in 2017, whereas China produced 7.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide per person, the United States produced 16.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide per person. It is also worth noting that China’s emissions since 1751 are half those of the United States, though they are catching up fast.

Nicholas Fickling

Edwards