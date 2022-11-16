Letter: How to give thanks to caregivers

Who doesn’t want to age in place here in the valley and in their own home with family? For many of us, this will require a family caregiver to make that happen. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a family member who can be a caregiver, but for those who are, it is one of the best gifts someone can be given.

November is National Family Caregiver Appreciation Month, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, it is a great time to give thanks to caregivers who are making it possible for their loved ones to age in place. It is also a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of family caregiver issues and increase their support.

About 34.2 million Americans have provided unpaid care to an adult age 50 or older in the last 12 months. Maybe, like me, they are taking care of a parent. In my case, my mom came for a visit when she was 93 and never left. She hopefully will see her 100th birthday in April.

What do caregivers need most of all? A break! They don’t need to be told they need to take care of themselves. We know that … but how can we if we can’t even leave our loved one alone for half an hour? Caregivers need help to make that possible. Offering to be with their loved one for a couple of hours while the caregiver can do something for themself is one of the best ways you can support them. Telling them to take care of themself is meaningless, but a gift certificate for a massage and offer to stay with their loved one so they can use it is priceless.

You can also volunteer with Caregiver Connections to provide respite for caregivers. Caregiver Connections supports family caregivers of older adults with most caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia, which means the duration of the caregiver’s role is typically more than five years. This takes a toll physically, financially and mentally.

Consider donating to Caregiver Connections to support our two respite, adult day activity programs, The Senior Spot and Activity Buddies. Your donation also allows trained professionals to provide support via Care Consultations and our Dementia Caregiver Support Group to family caregivers.

National Family Caregiver Appreciation Month is a perfect time to make your donation and this year, you can donate early for Eagle County Gives Day, which officially is Dec. 6.

You can donate to any of your favorite nonprofits now at eaglecountygives.org. To volunteer, contact Wendy at 970-445-0132.

Wendy Miller, Executive Director of Caregiver Connections

Gypsum