Letter: How to honor the women who won the right to vote

On August 18, we will celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote in these United States. That sounds like it was a long time ago. Well, yes, but it was only 12 years before I was born. The women who worked for this right were vilified, abused, and treated like what they were, second-class citizens. The final vote in Tennessee that ratified this amendment that August day was by a young legislator who changed his vote because his mother wrote a letter encouraging him to do so. On such individual actions, our lives turn.

Unfortunately, so many women seem to have forgotten the struggles that changed the country. I have met women who never vote. There are excuses. “All politicians are alike.” No, they are not! “I’d cancel my husband’s vote.” So? “I am just not interested in politics.” Then stop complaining about what the government is or is not doing. The women who really throw me are those who have supported a candidate who didn’t win the primary, and so, they refuse to vote at all. That strikes me as petulant and childish, and may be part of the reason we have the present president. Life is a compromise whether we like it or not.

In my hometown (Washington, D.C.) no one could vote, and as an air force wife, moving frequently, it was years before I could register. That was in Wyoming, and I’ll never forget how good I felt the first time I voted. We in Colorado are lucky that it is so easy to register and to vote here.

On this 100th anniversary, I would like everyone to remember those women who made it possible for half the country’s population to have a say. Please don’t let their sacrifices go to waste.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle